Alex Marlow Warns the Panicans on China Trade War: If They Go Higher, We Go Higher

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about tariffs on China.

Marlow said, “[I]f China goes higher, we go higher, and that’s got to be the move. And it could be 200%, it could be 400%. I don’t care, keep doing it. This is the correct move. Because it’s not just about trade, it is about China’s hegemony, China trying to create tributary states of every state in the world, including the United States, it’s about stealing intellectual property, it’s about their authoritarianism…this is how you do damage to this horrific regime.”

