Iran Gives Lebanon the Nod to Reach Ceasefire with Israel

The Iranian regime has given the government of Lebanon the go-ahead to reach a ceasefire with Israel on behalf of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terror group that began the war in October 2023 but has since been beaten badly.

The Jerusalem Post reported Friday:

Iran will support any decision taken by the Lebanese government and Lebanon’s “resistance” in current talks on a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said on Friday. “We are not looking to sabotage anything. We are after a solution to the problems,” Larijani said after meeting Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri. … Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, spoke during a visit to Beirut as Israel kept up its intensified bombardment of Hezbollah-controlled areas of the Lebanese capital.

As Breitbart News reported Thursday, the U.S. submitted a ceasefire proposal to Lebanon, which was then given to Hezbollah. Israel has reportedly been willing to accept a ceasefire, having eliminated Hezbollah’s command structure, and having removed many of the weapons and destroyed many of the tunnels along Lebanon’s border with Israel.

President-elect Donald Trump pledged to seek peace in Lebanon and reportedly wants a ceasefire before he takes office.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.