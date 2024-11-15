Iran Gives Lebanon the Nod to Reach Ceasefire with Israel

In this photo released by the Lebanese Parliament media office, Lebanese Parliament Speaker
Hassan Ibrahim, Lebanese Parliament media office via Associated Press
Joel B. Pollak

The Iranian regime has given the government of Lebanon the go-ahead to reach a ceasefire with Israel on behalf of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terror group that began the war in October 2023 but has since been beaten badly.

The Jerusalem Post reported Friday:

Iran will support any decision taken by the Lebanese government and Lebanon’s “resistance” in current talks on a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said on Friday.

“We are not looking to sabotage anything. We are after a solution to the problems,” Larijani said after meeting Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, spoke during a visit to Beirut as Israel kept up its intensified bombardment of Hezbollah-controlled areas of the Lebanese capital.

As Breitbart News reported Thursday, the U.S. submitted a ceasefire proposal to Lebanon, which was then given to Hezbollah. Israel has reportedly been willing to accept a ceasefire, having eliminated Hezbollah’s command structure, and having removed many of the weapons and destroyed many of the tunnels along Lebanon’s border with Israel.

President-elect Donald Trump pledged to seek peace in Lebanon and reportedly wants a ceasefire before he takes office.

