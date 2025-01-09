Israel Sends Message of Hope to L.A.: ‘You Will See Brighter Days’

The government of Israel sent a message of hope and support to the people of Los Angeles on Thursday who are fighting horrific wildfires that have destroyed entire areas of the city.

Wildfires broke out in Pacific Palisades and Pasadena on Tuesday. Much of Palisades was destroyed within 24 hours. Fires have since spread to other portions of the city, and many thousands of people have been evacuated.

“Everyone in Israel … has been remarkably moved and shaken by the shocking scenes of these wildfires which have taken control in Los Angeles,” said Israeli government spokesman David Mencer.

Asked by Breitbart News what Israel, and the Israeli people, could share with the people of Los Angeles, given Israel’s recent and ongoing recovery from tragic and destructive events, Mencer offered thoughts “about resilience and rebuilding.”

Quoting Plato, who is said to have inspired the dictum that “necessity is the mother of invention,” Mencer said: “That is the building phrase that pushes forward this country … We have a determination to push forward here.”

On behalf of Israel, he assured Angelenos that they could draw upon “the close relationship between Israel and the U.S. — and there are no two closer countries.

He added: “I’m sure … that with God’s grace, you will live through these times to see brighter days.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.