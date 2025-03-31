American Woman Detained by Taliban Released: ‘Thank You Mr. President’

An American woman who was being held in Afghanistan by the Taliban has profusely thanked President Donald Trump after he negotiated her release last week with the support of Qatar.

Faye Hall became the fourth U.S. citizen to be released by the militant group since Trump took office in January, after Qatar “brokered an agreement” with them, the BBC reported.

Hall had been in custody for approximately two months after being detained on charges of using a drone without authorization, a source told the New York Post.

A source with knowledge of the release told Breitbart News that Hall was released Thursday following a court order and with “logistical support from Qatar in its role as the United States’ protecting power in Afghanistan.”

Since the U.S. closed its embassy in Afghanistan in August 2021, after the Taliban regained control of the country, the Qatari Embassy has acted on behalf of American interests in Kabul.

The Taliban agreed to let her go after Trump removed multimillion-dollar bounties on senior members of the group, according to the Telegraph.

The woman was transported to the Qatari embassy and confirmed to be in “good health” before arrangements are made to return her to the U.S, the source added in their statement to Breitbart News.

In a video message shared by the official White House X account, Hall told Trump that she voted for him twice and that other women being held in the Taliban-run prison facility look to him as their “savior”:

Mr. President, I voted for you twice. First of all, I’m so glad you’re in the office — it’s the new era. In this situation, I’m glad you’re the president. Thank you for bringing me home, and I’ve never been so proud to be an American citizen. Thank you Mr. President, and I just want you to know all the women in the Afghan jail — they always ask me ‘When is Trump coming?’ You truly are treated like their savior. They’re waiting for you to come and set them free, and just sends regards and just don’t wanna forget about all those women that [are] still in jail and don’t have any rights. So, thank you Mr. President, and just God bless you.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. is “pleased” to welcome Hall home and extended his “sincere gratitude to the Government of Qatar for its support of American citizens in need.”

He also thanked the European Union delegation in Kabul for their assistance.

“President Trump’s strength, leadership, and commitment to the American people is clear — we will not rest until all Americans detained in Afghanistan, and held hostage around the world, are brought home,” Rubio added.

Hall’s release came just days after the release of another American, George Glezmann, who had been in custody for two years.

The James Foley Foundation, which aims to combat Americans being taken hostage abroad, described Glezmann as a 65-year-old man who was “lawfully” visiting Kabul when he was taken by the Taliban:

George was traveling lawfully in Afghanistan fulfilling his lifelong passion of visiting different countries and exploring various cultures and cultural artifacts. George has visited well over 100 countries and, in fulfillment of his passion for cultural exploration, he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Anthropology in 2017.

Within 24 hours of Trump’s inauguration, Americans Ryan Corbett and William McKenty were also released, Breitbart News reported.