Ambassador Huckabee to Israelis: Don’t Worry, Trump ‘Still Loves You’

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has a message for Israelis worried that President Donald Trump is leaving them out in the cold as he pursues agreements with Arab governments and with Iran: don’t worry.

The Times of Israel reported:

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said in several interviews aired on Israeli television on Saturday that, despite reports that the relationship between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has soured, the bond between the US leader and the Jewish state is as strong as it has ever been. Asked about Trump’s decision to skip Israel in his upcoming visit to the Middle East, which will include stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, Huckabee said that it was not an indication of a deteriorating relationship between Washington and Jerusalem. … “I would just say to people, ‘Relax, calm down, Donald Trump loves you, there’s no doubt about that, he’s got your back,’” the US ambassador said. “He is the same Donald Trump that, for four years as president, did more for Israel than any other American president.”

Israelis are worried — and considering unilateral action against Iran — after Trump conducted a separate ceasefire with the Iranian-backed Houthis, and as he is pursuing a nuclear deal with the Iranian regime.

