‘Thank You President Trump’: Last Living American Hostage Held by Hamas in Gaza Freed, Returns to Israel

Edan Alexander, 21, the last living U.S. citizen held by Palestinian Hamas terrorists in Gaza, returned to Israel on Monday, amid tears, laughter, and embraces from his family, who flew from America to greet him.

The hostage, who holds the rank of Staff Sergeant in the IDF’s elite Golani brigade, was kidnapped on October 7, 2023, by Hamas during its brutal terror attack against Israel, which killed 1200 people.

During that time, he was reportedly tortured and kept handcuffed inside a cage, near other hostages.

The Red Cross, which has an international legal obligation to visit prisoners of war, never visited him.

However, the Red Cross managed the handover from Hamas on Monday, as it has with other hostages.

Alexander was welcomed by fellow IDF soldiers and escorted back into Israel, where he was met by family and friends, as well as Israeli hostage negotiator Gal Hirsch and U.S. hostage negotiator Adam Boehler.

On a helicopter to a hospital, he held a whiteboard, on which he had written: “Thank you President Trump!” He also wrote, in Hebrew, “Am Yisrael Chai” (The Nation of Israel Lives), and the name of his IDF unit.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff was also present.

Israel’s Army Radio discussed the possibility that Alexander might fly to Qatar to meet visiting U.S. President Donald Trump this week, if his health allowed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu credited President Donald Trump’s diplomacy, and relentless IDF military pressure, for Alexander’s release, which came without explicit conditions. There are still thought to be at least 20, and perhaps 23, living hostages, among 50 total remaining in Gaza. Trump will visit several Arab states in the region later this week, amid efforts to forge regional agreements and broader peace deals.

