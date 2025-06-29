Court Agrees to Postpone Netanyahu Trial 1 Week After Trump Demands

An Israeli court agreed to postpone Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing petty corruption trial for a week Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump repeated demands, though it was unclear if there was a link.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Trump demanded on Truth Social that Israeli prosecutors drop charges against his Israeli counterpart — many of which have begun to fall apart anyway — in the aftermath of their joint success in the 12 Day War against Iran. Trump repeated that demand Saturday on Truth Social.

Trump also demanded a deal to end the war in Gaza and to bring the remaining 50 Israeli hostages (20 living) home, leading to speculation in Israel that Netanyahu was exchanging a peace deal for immunity.

The Times of Israel noted that the court cited “diplomatic and national security” issues in granting the delay.

As Breitbart News has reported, Trump and Netanyahu are rumored to be working on a comprehensive peace deal that would see Israel agree to end the war in Gaza and accept the framework of a two-state solution, with Gaza administered by the Palestinian Authority in cooperation with friendly Arab states, in return for the return of all hostages, the expansion of the Abraham Accords to Syria and Saudia Arabia; and sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, also known as the West Bank, including key Jewish towns and holy sites.

