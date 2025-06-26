Report: Trump, Netanyahu Prepare Comprehensive Middle East Peace Plan

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are putting together a comprehensive Middle East peace plan, beginning with an end to the war in Gaza within two weeks.

According to a report in Israel Hayom, a publication that is considered supportive of Netanyahu, the following elements would be included in the plan:

Gaza hostilities will conclude within two weeks, ending conditions will encompass four Arab nations (including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates) to administer the Gaza Strip, replacing the murderous Hamas terrorist organization. The remaining Hamas leadership will face exile to other countries, while the hostages gain freedom. Multiple nations globally will accept numerous Gaza inhabitants seeking emigration. Abraham Accords expansion will bring Syria, Saudi Arabia, and additional Arab and Muslim countries to recognize Israel and establish official relationships. Israel will declare its willingness for future Palestinian conflict resolution under the “two states” concept, contingent upon the Palestinian Authority reforms. The United States will acknowledge limited Israeli sovereignty implementation in Judea and Samaria.

While the elements of the plan had reportedly been discussed before the 12 Day War between Israel and Iran, the success of that war and the U.S. bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites cleared the path for the deal. Iran has been a major threat to Israel and Arab states alike.

With that threat diminished, Israel feels more secure about granting concessions for peace, and Arab states more secure about normalizing relations with Israel.

Israel Hayom added that Trump’s statement Wednesday that Israeli prosecutors should drop petty corruption charges against Netanyahu was partly motivated by Trump’s enthusiasm for Netanyahu’s agreement to the terms of the suggested peace plan.

Netanyahu thanked Trump for his support, and former chief justice Aharon Barak — a left-wing figure in Israel — said that he agreed that Netanyahu should probably be pardoned or be given a favorable plea deal.

