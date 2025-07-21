Mike Huckabee Applauds Israeli Government for Expediting Evangelical Christian Groups’ Visas

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee applauded the Israeli government on Monday for expediting the visa applications of American evangelical organizations, which had been caught up in bureaucratic confusion.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Huckabee and Israeli interior minister Moshe Arbel had a tense exchange of private letters over the visa issue, during which a frustrated Huckabee threatened to go public with claims that Israel was making it harder for evangelicals to visit. An unknown party leaked the exchange.

The controversy was one of several involving Christian denominations and tensions with Israeli authorities. Huckabee emphasized the need for action with a visit this past weekend to a Palestinian Christian village that had been attacked by a group of Jewish extremists. (As U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Huckabee is also in charge of relations with the Palestinians as well.)

The Israeli government appears to have snapped to attention, and Huckabee reciprocated its responsiveness to his constructive criticism by offering new words of support.

