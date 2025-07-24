U.S., Israel Pull Out of Hostage Talks, Say Hamas Not Serious

The U.S. and Israel both withdrew from indirect hostage negotiations with Hamas in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, saying the terror group was not serious about reaching a deal.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff issued a statement in which he implied that force was the only option left to rescue the remaining hostages:

We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza. While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith. We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza. It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way. We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza.

The Times of Israel reported that Israel’s response was more measured — perhaps owing to the political sensitivity of the issue within Israel.

Israel and the United States both recalled their negotiators from Qatar on Thursday, after weeks of mediated talks there with the Hamas terror group aimed at reaching a hostage-ceasefire deal in Gaza. US envoy to the Mideast Steve Witkoff said the terror group’s most recent response was “selfish” and that Hamas “does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith.” Jerusalem’s statements were more measured, with a senior Israeli official telling reporters the negotiators’ return did not signal a crisis, and that efforts to reach a deal would continue from within Israel.

There are 50 hostages left in Gaza, 20 of whom are thought to be alive.

Hamas’s response to Israeli ceasefire proposals was its second this week. An earlier response by Hamas had been rejected by Arab mediators, who said it was not serious. There had been hope that the second response would be more productive, but the U.S. and Israel both said that Hamas had proven itself unwilling to reach a deal.

Israel has said that Hamas must disarm and that its leaders must leave Gaza as a condition of any deal.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is currently advancing on Hamas-held areas in Gaza where hostages are thought to be imprisoned. Israel hopes to rescue them or pressure individual captors to make side deals.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.