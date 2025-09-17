Report: Palestinian Authority Finally to Abandon ‘Pay-to-Slay’ Policy

The Palestinian Authority (PA) may finally end the “pay-to-slay” policy that subsidized the murder of Israelis by rewarding living terrorists who had been jailed by Israel, as well as paying the families of dead terrorists.

The Times of Israel reported earlier this week that it had obtained a document outlining how the PA planned to a new system of social welfare payments that also would drop thousands of terrorist and their families:

The document prepared by the body behind the program, the Palestinian National Economic Empowerment Institution (PNEEI), states that new criteria for adjudicating welfare stipends have been adopted and that over 3,000 individuals were accordingly notified that they no longer qualify for government assistance. At the same time, more than 2,000 households were informed that they will now be able to receive allowances for the first time under the new arrangement. … Reforming the welfare policy is designed to bring the PA into compliance with the 2018 congressional legislation known as the Taylor Force Act, which suspended US aid to the PA as long as it continued granting prisoners stipends based on time served.