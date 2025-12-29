Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will sit down with President Donald Trump in Florida on Monday, as the next stage of the fragile Gaza truce plan readies to unfold and Iran issued a dire warning to the U.S., Israel and Europe of war.

AFP reports Netanyahu will also call for more U.S. strikes on the Islamic republic.

The meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is the fifth between the two leaders to be held in the United States this year.

Trump, who said Netanyahu had asked for the talks, is reportedly keen to announce — as soon as January — a Palestinian technocratic government for Gaza and the deployment of an international stabilization force.

The two leaders are to meet at 1 pm (1800 GMT), the White House said per AFP.

The pair will address problems in the Middle East just 48-hours after the U.S., Israel and Europe were warned by Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian his country is in a full-scale war with all three.

At the same time Israel announced it is stepping up its defense capabilities.

Pezeshkian said in an interview published on the website of the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei the war is worse than Iran’s deadly war with Iraq in the 1980s, AP reports.

“We are in a full-scale war with the U.S., Israel and Europe; they don’t want our country to remain stable,” he said.