NRCC Chair: Trump Shouldn’t Endorse Primary Challengers Against GOP Impeachment Voters

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), charged with selecting potential 2022 candidates as head of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump should not support primaries against members who voted to impeach him.

“That’s not gonna be helpful,” he said.

According to the report, Emmer plans to speak with Trump about not challenging the established order.

In his Sunday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Trump listed a handful of congressional Republicans who opposed him after the 2020 election, urging his supporters to vote them out of office. Former President Trump proceeded to shame the Republicans who continued to publicly oppose him and those who voted with Democrats to convict him in the Senate after he left office.

The list included 17 Republicans:

Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah

Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming

Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina

Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio

Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington

Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan

Rep. John Katko of New York

Rep. David Valadao of California

Trump has been busy screening 2022 midterm candidates who are eager to fight for MAGA policies while ensuring every open Republican seat has a MAGA-approved contender vying for it. The former president has already endorsed Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Bob Paduchik, and Max Miller, who is challenging Gonzalez, one of the 17 members listed above.