Donald Trump Endorses Tim Scott for Another Senate Bid

Former President Trump on Tuesday endorsed Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) for his Senate reelection bid.

Trump’s statement reads:

It is my great honor to give Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina my Complete and Total Endorsement. He is both an outstanding Senator and person who works tirelessly for the people of his great state, and the USA. Strong on the Military, Law Enforcement, loves our Vets, protects our Second Amendment and our Borders. Tim will continue to do an OUTSTANDING job for our country!

– President Donald J. Trump

Trump’s endorsement comes as he begins screening 2022 midterm candidates who are eager to forward MAGA policies while ensuring every open Republican seat has a MAGA-approved contender vying for it.

Trump has received dozens of requests from prospective candidates who wish to earn his support, and he is fielding them as he sees fit. Trump has rejected meetings with former South Carolina governor and 2024 hopeful Nikki Haley and with some House and Senate GOP candidates vying for his ear.