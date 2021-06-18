President Joe Biden will appoint former Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM) to an administration position, dimming Democrat hopes of keeping the House majority.

“President Biden nominating ex-Rep. Xochitl Torres Small to be Under Sec for Rural Development at USDA [Department of Agriculture], so there goes prospects that she’ll seek a rematch against Rep. Yvette Herrell (R) in NM 02,” a Hill reporter tweeted.

As the second New Mexico congresswoman to enter the Biden administration, Torres Small will forsake a reelection effort in her former district and join the administration to increase Biden’s coalition of intersectional members. Establishment media describe her as “a young Latina leader who lost her congressional seat after one term.”

Torres Small lost by two percent of the vote to Herrell, who proposed federal action on gas prices in May after Biden’s policies drove up costs.

“Inflation is rising and American pocketbooks are stretched,” Herrell said. “Gas prices in particular are at their highest national average since 2014. The PUMP Act would immediately reduce gas prices and allow consumers to spend money in other ways, which will help our economic recovery get back on track.”

Herrell’s greatest opponent sent to the swamp to serve Biden will reportedly further secure the seat for Republicans in the effort to separate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from her gavel.