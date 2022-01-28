Poll: Rand Paul Holds Dominant Lead in Kentucky General Election

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) holds a dominant 13 point lead against his most prominent Democrat challenger in a hypothetical general election poll released Friday by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy.

Fifty-five percent of Kentucky registered voters said they would vote for Paul, the incumbent, compared to only 39 percent who said they would vote for Booker, his most prominent Democrat challenger, according to the poll.

There was also six percent of the respondents who said they were undecided when asked who they would vote for if the election was held “today.”

Looking further into respondents who participated and voted for Paul in the poll, the senator has the majority of Republicans (89 percent) and independents (54 percent) who support him. In comparison, almost a quarter (22 percent) of the Democrats also said they would vote for him.

When looking into the respondents who participated and voted for Booker, a lower amount (73 percent) of his party said they would vote for him. In addition, less than half (39 percent) of the independents said they would vote for Booker, while only five percent of the Republicans said they would vote for him.

The poll was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy from January 19 to 22. The survey questions were asked of 625 registered Kentucky voters from across the state. There was a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.