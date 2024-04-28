In the past, the comedian hosts of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner roasted a sitting president with zingers and kicks to the ribs. But this year’s emcee opted instead to give Joe Biden a tongue bath.

Saturday Night Live cast member Colin Jost, who hosted the annual event on Saturday, did attack a president, of course. It just wasn’t the one sitting on the dais next to him. Instead, he blasted Donald Trump with shot after shot, then wrapped up the “roasting” with some sycophantic gushing over Joe Biden’s “decency.”

During his address, Jost delivered a few soft jabs Biden’s way but repeatedly attacked Trump over the lawfare to which he is now being subjected, circling back to attack the presumptive Republican nominee over and over again.

Jost also attacked RNC co-chair Lara Trump and Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL). But he didn’t mention a single other Democrat who might be worthy of a jab or two — even after Rep. Jamaal Bowman‘s (D-NY) fire alarm debacle or Fulton County DA Fani Willis‘s side-splitting hearings over an affair with her special prosecutor (who has never prosecuted a felony) trying to take down Trump on RICO charges.

Throughout his routine, the crowd of journalists sitting in the audience gave Jost some muted titters and scattered applause. But it wasn’t until the end that he finally got their love and appreciation.

The SNL cast member finished his remarks by groveling to Biden about how his 95-year-old grandfather in New York voted for the former VP in 2020 — because Biden is a “decent” man.

“He voted for you, and the reason that he voted for you is because you’re a decent man,” Jost directly addressed the president. “My grandpa voted for decency and decency why we’re all here tonight.”

Joe Biden is the “decent” man who helped his brother Frank avoid any consequences for a fatal hit-and-run crash — snubbing the victim’s daughters, though they hoped he might sympathize with the tragedy that orphaned them, since he had lost his own wife and daughter in a car wreck.

Joe Biden is the “decent” man who told black Americans that Republicans want to put them back in chains. He’s the “decent” man who characterizes MAGA voters as terrorists. He’s the “decent” candidate who has repeatedly promulgated the lie that Donald Trump called Neo Nazis “very fine people.”

Joe Biden is the “decent” man whose FBI launched investigations against parents who merely attended school board meetings because they were concerned about what radical left-wing teachers were pushing on kids in the classroom. And who’s U.S. Attorney General worked with far-left school unions to brand parents as likely terrorists.

Joe Biden is also the same man who as a U.S. Senator worked closely with segregationists to keep black kids from being integrated into U.S. schools, and once even said he would never want his kids to go to school with black kids in “the racial jungle” that integration would create when he opposed busing blacks to predominantly white schools. He also has a very long list of incredibly racist statements to his record of his many decades in government.

