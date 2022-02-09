Donald Trump Endorses Katie Arrington for Congress in South Carolina

President Trump endorsed Katie Arrington, one of his early supporters and former national security officials, for Congress in South Carolina to oust establishment Republican Rep. Nancy Mace in the state’s 1st district.

The president endorsed Arrington on Wednesday, just two days after she made her candidacy known, denouncing Nancy Mace as an “absolutely terrible candidate.”

“Katie Arrington is running against an absolutely terrible candidate, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, whose remarks and attitude have been devastating for her community, and not at all representative of the Republican Party to which she has been very disloyal. Katie Arrington, on the other hand, is liked and respected and a true Republican,” he said.

As Breitbart News previously chronicled, Arrington won the nomination during the 2018 midterm elections when she defeated Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) with the former president’s endorsement. Unfortunately, events did not unfold as she had planned when she was a passenger in a deadly car crash that relegated her to a wheelchair for the rest of the campaign.

“The incident pulled her off the trail for months and seemingly allowed now-former Democrat Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) to slip past her and take the South Carolina seat — a Democrat win for the first time in decades. Mace then challenged Cunningham in 2020, defeating him and swinging the seat back to the GOP,” Breitbart News reported.

In his endorsement of Arrington, the president hailed her stalwartness on a range of issues.

“Katie is strong on the Military, our great Vets, Law Enforcement, the Border, and will fight very hard for our under-siege Second Amendment and Lower Taxes. Katie is a wonderful woman and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” he said.

Katie Arrington, who previously worked with the president on Operation Warp Speed, said she is “honored” to receive his endorsement.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of President Trump. Under his leadership, our country was on a pathway to unparalleled success,” he said. “His America First agenda uplifted families across the Lowcountry and our Nation.”

“Right now, we have a representative in this seat who sold us out to build her own brand. Not only did she sell us out, but she relied on President Trump to get to DC and turned her back on him the first opportunity she had,” she added. “With President Trump’s support and the backing of the hardworking people of the Lowcountry, I know we will fire Nancy Mace and send a Pro–Trump, America First Servant Conservative to Washington.”

Speaking with Breitbart News this week, Arrington ripped Nancy Mace for siding with the Democrats on occasion, such as when she voted to hold former Trump adviser and former Breitbart News executive Steve Bannon in contempt over the January subpoena.

“What we need in Congress are strong, conservative Republicans that are going to be for President Trump’s America First agenda first and foremost,” Arrington said.