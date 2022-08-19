Embattled Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) refused to answer if she will campaign with President Joe Biden during the 2022 primary election, according to a video obtained by the Daily Caller.

“Sen. Masto, will you campaign with Biden this fall?” a woman questioned Cortez Masto at a Tacos El Gordo restaurant in Las Vegas on August 12.



“Will you campaign with Biden this fall?” the person continued before being cut off by a person who appeared to be a campaign aide. “Will you please answer for your constituents?” she asked again.

Cortez Masto did not attend an event in Las Vegas on August 10 with Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming Harris’s appearance in the state was not campaign-related, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

Cortez Masto’s challenger, Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, had previously slammed Masto for campaigning with Harris.

“Kamala Harris hopes her glamorous visit with Masto will distract Nevada voters from the real issues: Inflation is at a 40-year high, weekly earnings for middle-class families have been down for 16 consecutive months, gas and diesel prices remain unaffordable, and consumer confidence is near its record low,” he said.

Cortez Masto’s refusal to answer questions about whether she will campaign with Biden, and her refusal to campaign with Biden’s vice president, are notable because the senator’s family and the president have had a long history.

Breitbart News first reported that Biden’s 2020 campaign paid a private security firm owned by Cortez Masto’s husband, Paul Masto, who was friends with Hunter Biden and solicited work from the Biden family while Joe Biden was vice president.

Emails from Hunter’s laptop from 2010 reveal he and Paul Masto have been friends and even discussed Masto’s security company while Joe Biden was vice president. In Paul Masto’s email to Hunter, Paul Masto called Hunter his “buddy” and asked if Hunter knew anyone who needed his security services.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Cortez Masto is leading Laxalt by just 1.5 points. The general election is November 8.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.

