President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign funded a private security firm owned by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s (D-NV) husband, Paul Masto, who was friends with Hunter Biden and solicited work from the Biden family while Joe Biden was vice president. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is currently in a highly contested Senate reelection bid against Nevada Senate Republican candidate Adam Laxalt.

From 2007 to 2020, Paul Masto owned a private security company, Universal Security Specialists, before it was dissolved in 2020 when Joe Biden become president-elect. Paul Masto not only owned the company, but he was also the president, secretary, treasurer, and director.

From 2019 to 2020, Universal Security Specialists received its only income from Biden For President, totaling over $24,000, according to FEC filings.

According to United States Senate Financial Disclosures filed on August 11, 2021, Paul Masto was earning money from the entity. The money Biden paid was for “security.” The Daily Mail reported in October of 2020 the “Biden campaign paid Universal Security Specialists $10,551 in December and February for ‘security,’ according to its FEC filings. It’s likely the Democratic nominee had higher security costs during his primary campaign when security was with him at every campaign event.”

The money from the Biden campaign flowed into Paul Masto’s entity just months before Catherine Cortez Masto endorsed Joe Biden for president. “Joe Biden is the leader our country needs right now. His experience leading through moments of crisis and his trademark compassion and empathy are the leadership qualities that are needed as the American people face an unprecedented public health and economic crisis,” the senator wrote of Biden in April of 2020.

In turn, Catherine Cortez Masto’s name was floated as a vice presidential candidate by Joe Biden but was snuffed out after Catherine Cortez Masto denied she was interested. “It is an honor to be considered as a potential running mate, but I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration,” she said in a statement. “Nevada’s economy is one of the hardest hit by the current crisis and I will continue to focus on getting Nevadans the support they need to get back on their feet.”

The Biden family and the Mastos have had ties for some time. Emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop from 2010 reveal that he and Paul Masto were friends and even discussed Masto’s security company together. At the time, Joe Biden was vice president. Paul Masto called Hunter his “Buddy” and asked if Hunter knew anyone who needed his security services in an email titled, “Hi Hunter”:

It has been a long time. Hope you are well. I wanted to ask if you and your family wanted to go to a couple of Navy games this season? Look at the home game schedule and let me know which dates work for you. What about your mom, dad and Beau too? Let me know. I just heard a rumor that the VP is going to Reno soon. I never hear from anyone on his staff anymore. I offered the Deputy Chief of Staff to do Advances for his staff and to train advance personnel… but no one ever called me back. Oh well! I opened a new office and have been pretty busy. Do you know anyone who needs a Vulnerability Assessment or Executive Protection? Take care Hunter. Let me know if you need anything from Nevada. Our current phone numbers are below.

The Masto family connection to the Biden family shows why many voters believe American politics in Washington, DC, are corrupt. According to a Rasmussen Reports poll in July, most Americans believe the Bidens’ corrupt business practices are worrisome. Sixty-nine percent of voters believe Joe Biden is aware of “at least some” of Hunter Biden’s corrupt foreign business deals. Sixty-two percent say it is likely Joe Biden “personally profited from deals with Chinese-government connected companies.”

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China just 10 days after the trip.

Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism. Breitbart political editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a 10% stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the CCP.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.