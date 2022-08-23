Poll: Gas Prices, Economy, Crime Dominate Midterm Issues 

Record high gas prices, the economic recession, and soaring crime are the top three issues for voters heading into the November midterm elections, a Rasmussen Reports poll found Tuesday.

As the establishment media push climate change and the war in Ukraine as the top issues, voters remain unconvinced. They are more worried about issues that directly impact their lives.

Ninety-two percent are concerned about rising gas prices, while 68 percent are very concerned. Ninety-one percent are concerned about President Joe Biden’s economic recession. Sixty-six are very concerned. And 86 percent are concerned about violent crime. Sixty-one percent are very concerned.

Breaking the top ten concerns are also Biden’s energy policies (86 percent), inflation (85 percent), election integrity (80 percent), local school issues (76 percent), election cheating (75 percent), abortion (70 percent), and illegal immigration (69 percent).

Meanwhile, the poll found the top issues for the establishment media are climate change (62 percent), the war in Ukraine (60 percent), January 6 (57 percent), coronavirus (57 percent), and LGBTQ issues (42 percent).

ICYMI: New Top Voter Midterm Issues v Top Media Issues Some movement, not much. Slight downward intensity drift on some. More issue ranking updates on the way. https://t.co/fWQY6qfuTy pic.twitter.com/EecwH7wKQm — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 23, 2022

The poll sampled 1,000 voters from August 17-18 with a two point margin of error.

The polling comes as Republicans are looking to retake the House and the Senate. The House is more likely to flip Republican than the Senate because the GOP in 2022 is defending far more key Senate battleground states than Democrats are.

But midterm polling favors Republicans. According to a NBC News poll over the weekend, Republicans are the preferred party to win in November. When voters were asked, “What is your preference for the outcome of this November’s congressional elections?” Some 47 percent chose Republicans. Only 45 percent selected Democrats. In March, Republicans were also favored by two points (46-44 percent).

House Democrats have such a bleak outlook for the midterms that even districts Biden won by up to 15 points are in danger. https://t.co/mbECeCB9TL — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 30, 2022

Additionally impacting the midterms is the state of Biden’s America.

The NBC News poll showed only 22 percent of voters say Biden’s America is headed in the right direction. Seventy-four percent say its going down the wrong track.

Just 42 percent approved of Biden, while 55 percent disapproved of him. Biden’s net approval rating is -13 percent, matching his underwater approval rating in March.

