It is unclear if President Joe Biden and Democrat Senate candidate Mandela Barnes will cross paths at Milwaukee’s Laborfest campaign event on Labor Day.

The question of whether Biden and Barnes will meet at the campaign event raises concerns that Barnes, who is a radical Senate candidate, is avoiding the president’s visit because Biden is deeply unpopular in the state. Only 39 percent approve of Biden in the Badger State, while 54 percent disapprove, a Civiqs poll found.

Both Biden and Barnes have said they will participate in the event, but neither statement indicated if the two will meet. “The Lt. Governor is excited to participate in Laborfest events throughout Milwaukee, Madison and Racine,” Barnes communications director Maddy McDaniel told the Hill. “His priority is talking to Wisconsin voters and supporting the labor movement that gave his family a ticket to the middle class.”

Barnes, who serves as the Democrat lieutenant governor of Wisconsin, is campaigning against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). Barnes is mounting his campaign challenge to Johnson in the state of Wisconsin that fell to President Joe Biden in 2020 by less than one point. Polling indicates Barnes has a slight 2 point lead over Johnson, a gap that has been closing in recent weeks.

Wisconsin Republican Party Chairperson Paul Farrow told the Associated Press that Biden was visiting the Senate swing state of Wisconsin is to “shore up the failing campaigns.”