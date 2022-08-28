The gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races in Wisconsin are within the margin of error, according to a Trafalgar Group poll released Sunday evening, 72 days before election night in November.

The independent poll commissioned by the Trafalgar Group and conducted from August 22 to 25, with a 2.9 percent margin of error, showed that the Democrat and Republican nominees for Wisconsin gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races are nearly tied.

When the 1,091 likely general election voters were asked whom they would vote for in the gubernatorial race, 48 percent said they would vote to reelect incumbent Democrat Gov. Tony Evers, while 47.5 percent said they would vote for the Republican challenger, Tim Michels.

The numbers are potentially a bad sign for Evers but well within the margin of error. The gubernatorial race poll also had 1.8 percent who said other and 2.7 percent who said they were undecided.

Additionally, when the same group of respondents was asked whom they would vote for in the U.S. Senate race, 47.1 percent said they would vote to reelect incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. In contrast, a slightly higher number (49.4 percent) said they would vote for his Democrat challenger, Mandela Barnes.

The poll shows a potentially ominous sign for Johnson but, again, well within the margin of error. The Senate race poll also had 3.5 percent who said they were undecided.

Out of all of the respondents, 45.4 percent were Republican, 43.2 percent said they were Democrat, and 11.4 percent said they were “no party” or “other.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.