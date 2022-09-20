Congressional candidate JR Majewski told Breitbart News “I don’t think it’s hyperbole,” in reference to Democrat Senate candidate Tim Ryan saying the left needs to “kill and confront” the MAGA movement.

Trump-endorsed Congressional candidate JR Majewski, who is running in Ohio’s 9th district, responded to Tim Ryan’s comments in an interview with Breitbart News.

“I don’t think it’s hyperbole when its coming from that party,” Majewski commented.

The Congressional candidate went on to say, “The Democrats want to call Republicans extremists for wanting lower gas prices, for standing up and saluting the flag and standing for the pledge, for going to church on Sunday, for wanting their children to get a reasonable education and for wanting to have an active level of participation in that.”

“The reality of it is that the extreme party is the Democratic Party,” Majewski concluded. Former President Trump also commented on Tim Ryan’s statement, saying “if he says it its fine, if I say we’d like to raise our voice a little bit to the radical left” then the media would accuse him of treason.

Trump comments on Tim Ryan’s call to “kill and confront” the MAGA movement. pic.twitter.com/Vo8wQSZuvC — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) September 18, 2022

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.