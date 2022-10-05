Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker released a new ad on Wednesday slamming Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) for running a “dishonest campaign” that is “perfect for Washington.”

Two days after a story originating from an anonymous woman accusing Walker of paying for an abortion, Walker hit back with an ad entitled “Grace.”

“Raphael Warnock’s running a nasty, dishonest campaign. Perfect for Washington. The Reverend doesn’t even tell my full story. My true story,” Walker said in the ad. “As everyone knows, I had a real battle with mental health. I even wrote a book about it.”

“And by the grace of God, I’ve overcome it,” the challenger continued. “Warnock’s a preacher, who doesn’t tell the truth. He doesn’t even believe in redemption.”

“I’m Herschel Walker, saved by grace, and I approve this message,” the ad concludes:

Walker’s mention of Warnock’s pastoral experience harkens to a report by the Washington Free Beacon in August that revealed Warnock voted for a coronavirus stimulus package that handed $75,000 to a social justice group his church founded.

The group, the Martin Luther King Sr. Collaborative, is run by the church, which compensates Warnock $120,000, the report said.

Money flowing to the Martin Luther King Sr. Collaborative has raised questions about whether Warnock personally gained from the American Rescue Plan while taxpayers shouldered the $1.9 trillion price of the legislation.

Warnock’s pastoral position has finally benefitted him to the tune of $120,000 in 2021. That figure is in addition to his $174,000 Senate salary.

In total, Warnock has reportedly more than doubled his income while serving in Congress. Warnock’s reported 2021 income includes a Senate salary ($164,816), Ebenezer Baptist Church salary ($120,964), Ebenezer Baptist Church housing allowance ($7,417-per-month), Penguin Random House/Book deal ($243,750), and speaking fees ($5,750).

