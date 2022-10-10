Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan, who votes with his own party’s leadership 100 percent of the time, said during a debate on Monday night that politicians “who don’t have to guts to stand up to their own party” are a “huge threat to democracy.”

Ryan, who is running against Republican J.D. Vance for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, said during the debate that “politically” a “huge threat to democracy” is the “guys who don’t have to guts to stand up to their own party.”

The congressman also claimed:

I’ve run against [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, I have taken on [Sen.] Bernie Sanders, I have opposed [President] Joe Biden on numerous pieces of legislation that he wants to try to promote and push and I have agreed with [former president] Donald Trump, on trade, renegotiating NAFTA, being firmer on China, defense, General Mattis being secretary of defense, and all the rest… We need leaders who have courage to take on their own party. And I’ve proven that, and he was called an ass-kisser by the former president.

However, despite what the congressman says, according to ProPublica, he has voted with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) 100 percent of the time, and according to FiveThirtyEight, he has voted with President Joe Biden 100 percent of the time. In fact, Ryan only voted with Trump 16 percent of the time.

In response, J.D. Vance, who the congressman is running against, said Ryan has been “caught on video kissing up to Chuck Schumer and begging him for a promotion to his next job.”

“That’s the kind of guy that Tim Ryan is now … Tim Ryan is put on a costume where he pretends to be a reasonable moderate, but in fact, he’s said he stands up to his own party,” Vance added. “The last few congresses, Tim, you voted for Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden. 100 percent. You consistently tow the party line on every single issue.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.