Democrat Andrea Salinas, running in Oregon’s Sixth Congressional District — which would have voted for President Joe Biden by 13 points in 2020 — shows Republican Mike Erickson only one point behind, possibly a bad sign for the left.

Salinas’s internal poll showed that the race is tight between her and the Republican.

The poll, conducted by GBAO strategies, showed a generic Republican leading a generic Democrat, 48 percent to 44 percent.

Additionally, of the 500 likely voters in the congressional district, 45 percent would vote for Salinas, while 44 percent said they would vote for Erickson. Two percent said they would vote for the Libertarian candidate, and nine percent were undecided.

Erickson has a name identification advantage, with 59 percent saying they can identify him and 48 percent saying they can identify Salinas. Interestingly enough, Salinas led 53 percent to 41 percent among voters who can identify both candidates.

Furthermore, the poll found that Biden is 17 points underwater in the district, while former President Donald Trump was underwater by 3o points.

The poll was conducted from October 3 to 5, with 500 likely voters in Oregon’s Sixth Congressional District. There was a 4.4 percent margin of error and a confidence level of 95 percent.

During the redistricting process last year, Oregon’s Sixth Congressional District was made safe for any Democrat running. As Cook Political Report mentioned, it was a “Biden +13 fortress in Salem and suburban Portland.”

In fact, on Tuesday, Cook Political Report moved the district from a “lean” Democrat district to a “toss-up” district. It noted that “winning the seat has proven a much trickier proposition” for Democrats since “both parties’ surveys continue to show Republican supply chain consultant Mike Erickson tied or leading Democratic state Rep. Andrea Salinas, an avowed progressive policy wonk.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokeswoman Courtney Parella noted, “Oregon voters are rejecting Andrea Salinas and her party’s toxic agenda that’s led to skyrocketing prices and soaring violent crime.”

Parella also pointed to a recent Fox News story that showed Salinas saying the DCCC is worried about the president’s sliding approval ratings negatively affecting Democrat candidates.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.