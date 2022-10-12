Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Adam Laxalt is virtually tied with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) in Nevada’s Senate race, a USA Today/Suffolk University Poll found Wednesday.

Cortez Masto has a shrinking two point lead over Laxalt — within the 4.4 margin of error. The poll sampled 500 likely midterm voters by landline and cellphone from October 4-7.

Cortez Masto, one of the most vulnerable Democrat senators up for reelection, has lost momentum to Laxalt, who has reduced a seven point gap in the race since August.

Laxalt has gained the most ground among Hispanic voters and those worried about the Democrats’ soaring inflation. Cortez Masto’s economy remains the top issue for 43 percent of likely voters. Nearly half of respondents said their standard of living is worse now than it was two years ago.

Cortez Masto’s economy has damaged her standing among Hispanics. In August, she led by 18 points among Hispanics (48-30 percent). Now she is only leading by seven (49-42 percent).

“Forty-eight percent of Hispanics named the economy/inflation as the number one issue, higher than whites (43%) and Blacks (23%),” David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, said.

According to the Las-Vegas Review Journal, Hispanics make up 16.6 percent of the electorate in Nevada. The state is expected to see a 5.8 percent increase in Hispanic voter participation.

Overall, 46 to 39 percent of state residents believe Nevada is on the wrong track.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.

