Trump-endorsed Republican challenger Herschel Walker slammed Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in Friday night’s debate for his radical position on abortion.

“He told me black lives matter,” Walker said of Warnock. “And if you think about it, Senator, in Atlanta Georgia, there is more black babies that’s aborted than anything. If black lives matter, why are you not protecting those babies?”

“Instead of aborting those babies. Why are you not baptizing those babies?” Walker questioned.

Warnock responded by claiming he cares about black women dying from maternal mortality and that government should not dictate standards of when life begins.

Walker responded that babies are also in the abortion rooms before the medical procedure. “Did he not mention that there is a baby in that room as well? And did he not mention that he is asking the taxpayer to pay for it?”

“So he is bringing the government back into the room. So he is not talking about that,” Walker said.

Herschel Walker to Raphael Warnock: “He told me Black lives matters.” “In Atlanta, Georgia there are more Black babies that are aborted than anything. So, if Black lives matter why are you not protecting those babies?” #GASenDebate pic.twitter.com/qX485NwboM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 14, 2022

According to LifeNews, Warnock claimed that God supports abortion up until the moment of birth.

Warnock is an original co-sponsor of a bill that would force all states to permit abortion without limits by wiping away nearly all state laws.

Warnock also has an F on SBA Pro-Life America’s National Pro-Life Scorecard.

Recent polling shows the race is very close, with Walker leading. The midterm election is 25 days away.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.