A Michigan poll shows Republicans leading on the generic congressional ballot while Tudor Dixon has slowly closed the gap on Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Surveying 640 likely Michigan voters between October 12-14 with a ±3.86 point margin of error, The White Law Firm/Michigan Association of Broadcasters poll showed Republicans ahead by three points on the generic congressional ballot with independents slowly drifting to the GOP. Per WHTC:

A plurality of voters believe Michigan is on the wrong track (47 percent), and Independents are split 39-50 percent for right direction versus wrong track. On the generic ballot for Congress, the Republican has a 3-point lead and a 9-point margin among high-interest voters (50-44). Former President Donald Trump’s image (-10 percent net fav; 48 percent very unfavorable) is more favorable overall than President Biden’s (-12 percent net fav; 50 percent very unfavorable).

Gretchen Whitmer also holds a four-point lead — 48 percent to 44 percent — over Tudor Dixon. Just a little over a week ago, before the debate, Whitmer led Dixon by six points; a Detroit News poll in early September showed Whitmer leading Dixon by 13 points.

Though Whitmer leads Tudor Dixon with higher name recognition (+3 percent net fav), Tudor Dixon has high name recognition for a first-time candidate.

Independents remain split (43 percent) between Dixon and Whitmer while high-interest independent voters break for Dixon (48 to 47 percent).

Tudor Dixon closing the gap with Whitmer comes after she pulled off a terrific performance in the first debate last week, hammering the Democrat incumbent for her abortion extremism and her horrific coronavirus policies, from her sending virus-positive patients into nursing homes to her excessive shutdowns of schools to her attempts to downplay overall nursing home deaths.

“We have the letter from the nursing home association that said, whatever you do, don’t send Covid patients into nursing homes, and yet, the governor did,” said Dixon at the debate. “When Andrew Cuomo even backed off of this, Gov. Whitmer doubled down.”

“She even tried to hide the final report of the numbers of how many deaths we had. In fact, she has tried to hide a lot from this pandemic,” she added. “She tried to hide or she did hide effectively, why her department of Health and Human Services Director left. In fact, she even paid him off with a secrecy agreement.”