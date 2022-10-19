New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Gen. Don Bolduc released an ad on Tuesday slamming Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) for soaring inflation and open borders.

“She doesn’t have the guts to stand in front of a crowd and stand up for her record of high inflation, out of control spending, open borders, high crime, defunding the police,” Bolduc is showcased in the ad.

Bolduc also highlights that Hassan has voted with President Joe Biden nearly 100 percent of the time. According to FiveThirtyEight, Hassan has voted for Biden’s agenda 96 percent of the time.

Hassan has voted for Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget plan, expansion of the Afghan visa program, $1.9 trillion for coronavirus stimulus, increasing the debt limit, gun control, and $3 trillion infrastructure package. Hassan has also not opposed Biden’s “catch and release” policy.

The term “catch and release” refers to the administration’s policy of releasing migrants throughout the nation while they await a court hearing rather than detaining them, as required by law.

Gen. Bolduc, a retired one star general in the United States military, said in a statement that Granite Staters “can no longer let her get away with her out-of-control spending while our streets become more and more dangerous.”

“Senator Hassan has shown time and again that she is the problem and her refusal to face the voters for her disastrous policies is unacceptable,” he continued. “It’s time we had a leader in the U.S. Senate that puts the interests of Granite Staters first, not President Biden and the D.C. elite.”