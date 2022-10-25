New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) in Tuesday night’s debate claimed there was no pay-to-play corruption in the state after several reports to the contrary.

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin asked Hochul what measures she was taking to reduce the “pay-to-play corruption” that “is plaguing” New York.

Zeldin mentioned that Hochul reportedly suspended New York’s competitive bidding laws to award a contract to a company that had ties to a Hochul fundraiser.

“So what New Yorkers want to know is what specific measures are you pledging to deal with the pay-to-play corruption that is plaguing you and your administration?” Zeldin asked.

“There is no pay-to-play corruption,” Hochul responded. “There has never been a quid pro quo, a policy change or decision made because of a contribution.”

Zeldin alleged that Hochul had been a part of a scheme in which a company, Digital Gadgets, asked to provide coronavirus tests to the state, which they had apparently not manufactured, at more than market value.

The New York Post has challenged Hochul’s claims:

Last week, Albany’s Times Union revealed that Hochul’s administration paid nearly $650 million to a middleman, Digital Gadgets, over the winter for tens of millions of at-home COVID tests at twice the market price. It just so happens that Digital Gadgets’ founder and CEO, Charlie Tebele, is a big supporter of the governor. He and his family members have donated nearly $300,000 to her campaign. In April, literally weeks after cashing the last multimillion-dollar check from state taxpayers, Tebele kindly hosted a fundraiser for Hochul, at a cost of $4,700. He, his family and his business partners poured more than $150,000 into Hochul coffers that week.

Recent polling shows the race between Zeldin and Hochul is very tight, with the governor leading by a few points.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.