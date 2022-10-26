Republican Herschel Walker regained his largest lead over Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the Georgia Senate race, a Wednesday Moore Information Group poll found.

Walker now leads Warnock by four points (46-42). Far-left libertarian candidate Chase Oliver polled at three percent.

Walker’s lead is notably above the three point margin of error. The survey sampled respondents from October 22-25. Additional data was not immediately available.

Wednesday’s poll represents the greatest lead Walker has had over Warnock since early April, when an Emerson poll revealed Walker was leading by four points (49-45 percent).

Since the spring, the race tightened, with Warnock leading by as much as seven points. But as the race has reached its final stretch, the polls have swung back in Walker’s favor. A Trafalgar poll from October 21-23 found Warnock leading by two points.

“Herschel Walker is pulling away from Raphael Warnock in Georgia,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee said in a statement. “As voters learn more about Warnock’s horrible voting record, the eviction of tenets from his church’s low-income housing unit, and more, they are turning to Herschel to once again champion their state.”

The positive polling for Walker comes after the two candidates squared off in a debate two weeks ago in which Walker dominated, according to election gurus.

During the debate, Walker highlighted Warnock’s radical record on abortion. “He told me black lives matter,” Walker said about Warnock. “And if you think about it, Senator, in Atlanta, Georgia, there is more black babies that’s aborted than anything. If black lives matter, why are you not protecting those babies?”

“Instead of aborting those babies. Why are you not baptizing those babies?” Walker questioned.

Warnock responded the government should not be in the medical room to decide when a woman can or cannot have an abortion. “Did he not mention that there is a baby in that room as well? And did he not mention that he is asking the taxpayer to pay for it?” Walker hit back.