Devout Democrat and radio host in New Hampshire, Arnie Arnesen, likened Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) to wallpaper in a Tuesday report about Republican Senate candidate Gen. Don Bolduc.

“She reminds me of wallpaper,” the New York magazine reported the famous host’s thorny comment.

The observation comes as pressure mounts on Hassan to stave off Gen. Bolduc’s momentum heading into the last 12 days of the Senate campaign. The New Hampshire Senate race is one of eight that will determine which party will control the Senate.

Arnesen, a member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives from 1984 to 1992, become a prominent radio show host of “Chowder in the Morning” in Salem, Massachusetts. She regularly appeared on Iowa Public Radio and hosted a Sunday broadcast on 38 New Hampshire cable TV stations. She is now the host of “The Attitude” in Concord New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters awarded Arnesen the one TV and one radio “Air Personality of the Year” awards. She was also named in 2020 one of the most influential talkers by talk radio’s “Talkers” magazine.

Arnesen’s dry perception of Hassan perhaps matches the impression of voters, who are weighing both Hassan and Gen. Bolduc. Hassan, a freshman Senator since 2017, has amassed a record in the last two years of voting with President Joe Biden 100 percent of the time, according to the general.

Hassan’s voting record has mirrored the president’s agenda. Hassan voted for the $1.9 trillion for coronavirus stimulus, a debt limit increase, and the $3 trillion infrastructure package. She also voted for the $3.5 trillion so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which will cost taxpayers $700 billion.

Hassan has provided inconsistent excuses for soaring inflation under Democrat rule. She has blamed inflation on the pandemic and the Ukraine war’s impact on gas prices while constantly omitting that gas prices were already $3.53 two days before Russia invaded Ukraine. On January 20, 2021, the national average gas price was $2.39 a gallon.

She has also said soaring costs are due to corporate greed. On Monday, she blamed the administration. Yet she has refused to acknowledge her inflation-fueling voting record, which includes her votes on diminishing American energy, a key policy similarity with the Biden administration.

She voted at least two times against energy exploration in ANWR. She voted three times in 2021 against legislation to prohibit a ban on fracking. She voted four times in 2021 against advancing the Keystone XL Pipeline, killing about 11,000 American energy jobs in the process.

Hassan also signed onto a framework in 2021 to index the federal gas tax to inflation, which would tie fixed gas tax rates to market fluctuations, including soaring inflation. Additionally, Hassan voted against Sen. John Barrasso’s (R-WY) measure to increase domestic oil production and reduce gas prices.

Gen. Bolduc has blamed Hassan and Biden for the nation’s energy crises. “She has supported Joe Biden 100% of the time, Schumer 96 percent of the time. People are struggling in New Hampshire,” he told Breitbart News Saturday.

“She is a disaster for New Hampshire in America when it comes to what she votes for, and she just voted for all this stuff to make it worse in August,” Gen. Bolduc added.

