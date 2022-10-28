Republican Gen. Don Bolduc Reinforced in NH with $1M from Super PAC 

Republican Senate candidate Gen. Don Bolduc will be reinforced with a $1 million ad buy from the Sentinel Action Fund in the closing week of his New Hampshire campaign.
The additional funds will add to Bolduc’s momentum heading into the final full week of the campaign. On Friday, polling showed he is tied with Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), with seven percent of likely voters undecided.
The super PAC, associated with Heritage Action for America, will drop $1 million into the race starting Wednesday to attack Hassan for her radical policies, such as inflation-fueling spending, late term abortions, and lax illegal immigration enforcement.
“General Don Bolduc will be the senator New Hampshirites need in Washington,” Jessica Anderson, president of the super PAC, told Politico. “His campaign is showing tremendous momentum in the Granite State, and it is time for the whole of the conservative movement to come together and support his bid to unseat Sen. Hassan.”
The investment comes as Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-FL) National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) also backed Gen. Bolduc with $1 million last week after a Sen. Mitch McConnell-backed fund abandoned the general a few days earlier. The McConnell-backed fund pulled $5.6 million from the race, effectively sabotaging the Republican’s campaign.
“Our polling, along with recent public polling, shows that this race is in the margin of error and winnable,” Scott told Axios. “The NRSC is proud to stand with General Bolduc. We’re going to win this race so Don Bolduc can bring real leadership back to this Senate seat.”
Hassan has outspent Gen. Bolduc by $9 million, according to third quarter fundraising totals. Hassan’s spending advantage appears to be stunted by Gen. Bolduc’s grassroots campaign. Gen. Bolduc is averaging five campaign stops per day.
New Hampshire’s Senate seat is one of eight battleground state races that will determine which party controls the Senate.
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
