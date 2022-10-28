Republican Gen. Don Bolduc Reinforced in NH with $1M from Super PAC 

“General Don Bolduc will be the senator New Hampshirites need in Washington,” Jessica Anderson, president of the super PAC, told Politico. “His campaign is showing tremendous momentum in the Granite State, and it is time for the whole of the conservative movement to come together and support his bid to unseat Sen. Hassan.”

The investment comes as Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-FL) National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) also backed Gen. Bolduc with $1 million last week after a Sen. Mitch McConnell-backed fund abandoned the general a few days earlier. The McConnell-backed fund pulled $5.6 million from the race, effectively sabotaging the Republican’s campaign.

“Our polling, along with recent public polling, shows that this race is in the margin of error and winnable,” Scott told Axios. “The NRSC is proud to stand with General Bolduc. We’re going to win this race so Don Bolduc can bring real leadership back to this Senate seat.”

Hassan has outspent Gen. Bolduc by $9 million, according to third quarter fundraising totals. Hassan’s spending advantage appears to be stunted by Gen. Bolduc’s grassroots campaign. Gen. Bolduc is averaging five campaign stops per day.

New Hampshire’s Senate seat is one of eight battleground state races that will determine which party controls the Senate.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.