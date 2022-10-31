RealClearPolitics Flips New Hampshire’s Senate Race to ‘Toss-Up’

RealClearPolitics on Sunday flipped New Hampshire’s Senate race to a toss-up after Gen. Don Bolduc gained the momentum last week against Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

On Friday, polling showed Bolduc in a dead heat with Hassan (45-45 percent) with seven percent undecided. Bolduc has gained 11 points since September, while Hassan has slipped about six points.

The New Hampshire Senate race joins six additional Senate races that RealClearPolitics estimates as a toss-up. Those include Arizona, Nevada, Washington State, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, though Republicans are looking strong in Wisconsin, Georgia, and Nevada.

Overall, Republicans have expanded the map throughout the 2022 cycle. The GOP has been competitive in all Senate swing state races while finding new Democrat weak points to attack, such as in Washington State. Democrat Patty Murray (D-WA) is facing a significant challenge from Tiffany Smiley, who has campaigned on enhanced government oversight of the Washington, D.C., establishment.

To retake the Senate, Republicans need to hold Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and retake either Arizona, Nevada, Washington State, or Georgia to have a one seat majority in the Senate. FiveThirtyEight estimates that Republicans will not retake the Senate, though betting odds counter the pollster.

Wendell Husebø