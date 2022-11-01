Republican Blake Masters and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) are tied in Arizona’s U.S. Senate race with election day precisely one week away, according to a poll.

The Phillips Academy poll released Tuesday shows the candidates locked in a dead heat, with each receiving 47 percent of the likely voter response. Another two percent of poll respondents back Libertarian candidate Marc Victor, who dropped out of the race Tuesday and endorsed Masters.

The move could be crucial for Masters if he gains a substantial portion of Victor’s supporters, as it could potentially help propel him across the finish line. In a statement, Victor said he reached out to Masters for a sit-down where they spoke of a number of topics, including the Federal Reserve, foreign policy, the “drug war,” and the Second Amendment:

At my invitation, Blake Masters and I had an unscripted, open, and recorded discussion and exchange of ideas on a variety of issues – we discussed the economy, taxation, foreign policy, existential threats, education, the Federal Reserve, energy policy, guns, immigration, abortion, the drug war, separation of church and state, same-sex marriage, and euthanasia. I found Blake to be generally supportive of the Live and Let Live Global Peace Movement. Likewise, we found ourselves in general agreement about how to improve America and advance the cause of freedom and peace. After that discussion, I believe it is in the best interests of freedom and peace to withdraw my candidacy and enthusiastically support Blake Masters for United States Senate. I intend to assist in any way reasonably possible to elect Blake.

“Marc Victor joins a growing list of Arizonans from across the political spectrum who are fed up with open borders, big government corruption, and rising crime,” Masters responded in a statement. “We are building a broad coalition to defeat the worst Senator in America.”

The poll also found that Kelly leads Masters with unaffiliated voters at 49 percent to 42 percent but trails the Republican, 49 percent to 48 percent, among Hispanics. Moreover, Kelly holds the advantage among women, while Masters leads with men.

As the race tightens heading into the final week, former President Barack Obama is heading to Arizona for a Get Out the Vote Rally with Kelly and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s Democrat nominee for governor. The Phillips Academy poll found just 42 percent of voters are backing Hobbs, putting her 11 points back of her Republican opponent Kari Lake at 53 percent.

Phillips Academy surveyed 985 likely voters from October 29-30, and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.