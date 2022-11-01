Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), said Monday he was shocked the Sen. Mitch McConnell-backed super PAC defunded Republican Gen. Don Bolduc in New Hampshire’s tied senate race.

Two weeks ago, the Senate Leadership Fund, a PAC associated with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), pulled out of the New Hampshire race with $5.6 million, effectively sabotaging Bolduc’s campaign. A few days later, Scott announced the NRSC would recommit $1 million in financial support to Bolduc’s race.

“I was surprised. I mean the race is basically close and it was within two points when they did it, so it surprised me,” Scott told Fox News in Atkinson, New Hampshire, about the Senate Leadership Fund’s defunding of Gen. Bolduc.

Scott, who sat down with Fox News the morning after headlining a town hall meeting with Bolduc in Atkinson, New Hampshire, pledged that the NRSC is “gonna do everything we can” in the New Hampshire Senate showdown.

Scott added Gen. Bolduc’s campaign “has a real shot at winning” on November 8 and pledged to do “everything” he can to help the general defeat Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH). Recent polling shows Hassan and Gen. Bolduc tied (45-45 percent) with seven percent undecided. Gen. Bolduc is virtually tied with Hassan, despite being outspent by $9 million, according to third quarter campaign totals.

“I think we clearly pick up Georgia. We clearly pick up Nevada and I think we have a really good chance here in New Hampshire,” Scott said about the overall chances of retaking the Senate.

The New Hampshire Senate race is one of seven Senate races that RealClearPolitics estimates as tossups.

These include Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Washington State, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

To retake the Senate and have a one-seat majority, Republicans need to hold Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and reclaim either Arizona, Nevada, Washington State, New Hampshire, or Georgia.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.