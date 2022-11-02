Republican Gen. Don Bolduc ripped Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) during Wednesday’s debate for mentioning inflation for the first time during the 2022 campaign.

“I have to give her credit. The first time I heard her use the word ‘inflation’ was tonight,” Gen. Bolduc said. “She doesn’t even talk about it. She skips all around that issue because she has caused it.”

“Her votes in the Senate have caused this heating and eating issue that we have,” Gen. Bolduc said about rising food costs. “She has created it by her 100 percent support of Joe Biden’s failed policies.”

Hassan responded by accusing Gen. Don Bolduc of supporting “big oil” and pharmaceutical companies for rising inflation. Yet Hassan is reportedly financially invested in the fossil fuel industry.

Hassan refused to acknowledge her inflation-fueling votes throughout the last two years. Hassan voted for the “Inflation Reduction Act and the $1.9 trillion for coronavirus stimulus. Over 230 economists warned the so-called Inflation Reduction Act will exacerbate inflation.

Moreover, Hassan has supported President Joe Biden’s war on American energy, which has also fueled inflation. Hassan voted at least two times against energy exploration in ANWR. She voted three times in 2021 against legislation to prohibit a ban on fracking. She voted four times in 2021 against advancing the Keystone XL Pipeline, killing about 11,000 American energy jobs in the process.

According to recent polling, Gen. Bolduc holds a one-point lead despite being outspent by $9 million, third-quarter fundraising totals show.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.