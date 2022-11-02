Republican Gen. Don Bolduc slammed Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) during Wednesday night’s debate for acting like a career politician by not answering questions.

Throughout the debate, Hassan dodged her record on inflation, the open border, and abortion.

“There she goes again, right? Talking like a career politician; she didn’t even answer the question,” Gen. Bolduc pointed out.

“She involves herself in the politicization. She has done it for six years. That is all she does — 100 percent with Biden, 96 with Schumer and Democrats. She is not bipartisan,” Bolduc added.

Hassan refused to acknowledge her inflation-fueling votes throughout the last two years. Hassan voted for the “Inflation Reduction Act and the $1.9 trillion for coronavirus stimulus. Over 230 economists warned the so-called Inflation Reduction Act will exacerbate inflation.

She has also enabled Biden’s war on American energy. She voted at least two times against energy exploration in ANWR. She voted three times in 2021 against legislation to prohibit a ban on fracking. She voted four times in 2021 against advancing the Keystone XL Pipeline, killing about 11,000 American energy jobs in the process.

On abortion, Hassan dodged whether she supports late-term abortions until the moment of birth. She voted to force abortion on demand until the moment of birth with effectively no limits into federal law by voting for “the Abortion for All” bill.

Bolduc is leading Hassan by one point in the latest poll despite being outspent by about $9 million.

The New Hampshire Senate race is one of seven battleground states that will determine which party controls the Senate. To retake the Senate, Republicans need to hold Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and retake either Arizona, Nevada, Washington State, New Hampshire, or Georgia to have a one-seat majority in the Senate.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.