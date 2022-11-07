CNN warned on Sunday that Gen. Don Bolduc could “surprise” the nation tomorrow by defeating Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) in New Hampshire’s Senate race.

The admission is notable because the establishment media has mostly ignored Gen. Bolduc’s rise throughout the last 7 weeks as he surged 13 points, preferring to report on other Senate swing state races. Gen. Bolduc is now in a tossup race with Hassan after Democrats propped up his GOP primary by airing ads attacking his opponent.

“Political history – and a spat of late spending in the race – suggests that we should widen our focus. Republicans have a real chance at flipping Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s seat in New Hampshire,” CNN’s

meet CNN’s standards for publication,” even though RealClearPolitics used those same polls to flip its forecast of the race to a GOP pickup on Tuesday.

Recent polling shows Gen. Bolduc has a slim lead heading into tomorrow’s election. If Gen. Bolduc is able to pull off a come-from-behind victory, Republicans will likely gain control of the Senate. New Hampshire is one of seven swing states that determines which party will have the majority in the Senate.

CNN’s report that Gen. Bolduc could surprisingly defeat Hassan comes after some members of the media acknowledged over the weekend Hassan is in real danger of losing her seat.

“Republican Don Bolduc is threatening a major upset against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan,” Huffington Post’s Igor Bobic wrote. New York Magazine’s Gabriel Debenedetti admitted Gen. Bolduc is “within striking distance of the Senate — and Democrats thus forced to spend money on defense that they’d prefer to be using in offensive territory.” The New York Sun’s Caroline McCaughey reported that “[f]ew outside the Granite State were talking about the U.S. Senate race there until last week.” The “candidate that Democrats backed in the GOP primary — to the tune of $3.2 million in ad spending against his opponent — because they thought he was ‘too extreme to win the general election,’ may be going to Washington,” she wrote.