Republican Gen. Don Bolduc remained in the lead over Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) in the final poll for New Hampshire’s Senate seat, a Wick Insights poll found Sunday.

The poll asked respondents, “If the November 2022 election for US Senate were held today, for whom would you most likely cast your vote — Republican Don Bolduc or Democrat Maggie Hassan? If you are still undecided on who to vote for, please select undecided.”

Forty-nine percent chose Gen. Bolduc, while 48 percent selected Hassan with undecided leaners included. Without undecided leaners, Bolduc holds a 0.1 lead over Hassan with one percent undecided and 2.3 percent voting for someone else.

The poll surveyed 725 likely Granite State voters from November 2-5 with a 3.6 percent margin of error.

The Sunday poll comes as Gen. Bolduc gained up to 13 points in six weeks on Hassan, who has failed to maintain the highly coveted incumbent 50 percent threshold.

A Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll five weeks ago showed Hassan with a nine-point lead (50-41 percent) over Bolduc. That lead was cut to seven points (52-45 percent) in an October 12 AARP survey. Both polls showed Hassan with majority support. On October 21, a Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll revealed Bolduc had tied the race (45-45 percent), with seven percent undecided.

November third polling showed Bolduc had expanded his lead to nearly two points with 3.2 percent are undecided after a Tuesday Saint Anselm survey showed him leading by one.

RealClearPolitics flipped its forecast on Tuesday to a GOP pickup. Politico updated its forecast on Friday from “lean” Democrat to a “tossup.”

Gen. Bolduc’s sustained momentum in the closing days of the race has occurred despite being outspent by $9 million, according to third quarter totals.

Democrats appear panicked they could lose the Granite State they once believed was secured. On Wednesday, Democrat Senate Majority PAC rushed $1.2 million in emergency aid to Hassan. In the last two weeks, the general has since received $5.2 million in last-minute reinforcements from other GOP PACs.

The Mitch McConnell-backed super PAC notably defunded the New Hampshire race with $5.6 million in mid-October, effectively sabotaging Gen. Bolduc.

While Hassan has raised tons of money from lobbyists, Gen. Bolduc has refused to accept lobbyists’ cash. “She’s bought and paid for. She’s not gonna work for you,” Gen. Bolduc told Breitbart News Saturday.

“I was asked to come to the table after I won the primary in Washington, D.C., to sit around with these big-money, special-interest lobbyists, and I said, ‘No, I’m not doing it.’ And you know, of course, it means a lot of money for your campaign, but that’s not what I’m driven by,” Gen. Bolduc continued.

“I’m not driven by money. I don’t wanna be owned by anybody. I want to be indebted to Granite Staters and go work for Granite Staters. And that’s the change we need,” he said.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.