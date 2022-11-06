New Hampshire Republican Gen. Don Bolduc holds momentum in the final stretch of the Senate race against Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) after Democrats assumed they had the race won.
During the GOP primary, Democrats presumed Gen. Bolduc would not have the ability in the general election to come from 13 points behind in six weeks when they propped him up with $3.2 million.
Yet that’s what occurred. Gen. Bolduc only won the GOP primary by less than 2,000 votes with the support of Democrats airing running ads against his GOP primary opponent. Six weeks later, Gen. Bolduc now has a slim, two point lead going into Tuesday’ general election with huge support from Hispanics.
The Democrats plan to prop up Gen. Bolduc backfired. It appears Gen. Bolduc’s charismatic, down to earth, and relatable personality has greatly aided his campaign. His ability to connect with Granite Staters is evident at his numerous town hall events. His willingness to listen and answer questions is a stark contrast to Hassan, who has been far less publicly accessible.
The Democrats’ strategy of bankrolling Gen. Bolduc in the primary because he was a long shot in the general election appears to have suppressed the media’s coverage of his surging campaign in recent weeks. Perhaps accepting the Democrat talking point that the Republican was “too extreme,” the establishment media have mostly ignored Gen. Bolduc’s rise and have preferred to focus its attacks against Republicans in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.
The media have not spent significant time reporting on the New Hampshire Senate race, dismissing the general as an “extreme” Republican who has not raised nearly enough money to compete against a career politician, such as Hassan.
But since the race became a tossup last week, with RealClearPolitics forecasting a Gen. Bolduc’s upset win predicated on polling that captured Gen. Bolduc’s momentum, the media have begun to cover the race.
Its coverage reeks of surprise that Gen. Bolduc has a good chance to dethrone Hassan.
The “candidate that Democrats backed in the GOP primary — to the tune of $3.2 million in ad spending against his opponent — because they thought he was ‘too extreme’ to win the general election may be going to Washington,” she wrote.
While the establishment media play catch up, Democrats continue to insist Gen. Bolduc is a bad candidate.
“There’s no doubt that Republicans nominated the worst crop of Senate candidates that I’ve probably seen in my lifetime,” a Democrat strategist told New York Magazine. “The fact that Arizona and New Hampshire have come back into play, that’s devastating,” he added.
