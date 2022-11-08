Wisconsin’s Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) wasted over $96 million in donor money on his failed campaign against Sen. Ron Johnson, according to Open Secrets.

Barnes’ campaign spent $32,040,023 in his failed bid to unseat Johnson, while outside donors spent $64,598,278 backing Barnes.

Overall, the Wisconsin senate race was the fifth most Senate race at $185,811,066.

The top five most expensive Senate races are:

1.) Pennsylvania: $312,131,203

2.) Georgia: $254,668,614

3.) Arizona: $202,332,538

4.) Nevada: $186,750,730

5.) Wisconsin: $185,811,066

Barnes was projected to win the race on Wednesday with 93 percent reporting.

