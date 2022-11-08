Wisconsin’s Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) wasted over $96 million in donor money on his failed campaign against Sen. Ron Johnson, according to Open Secrets.
Barnes’ campaign spent $32,040,023 in his failed bid to unseat Johnson, while outside donors spent $64,598,278 backing Barnes.
Overall, the Wisconsin senate race was the fifth most Senate race at $185,811,066.
The top five most expensive Senate races are:
1.) Pennsylvania: $312,131,203
2.) Georgia: $254,668,614
3.) Arizona: $202,332,538
4.) Nevada: $186,750,730
5.) Wisconsin: $185,811,066
Barnes was projected to win the race on Wednesday with 93 percent reporting.
