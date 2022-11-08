Exit Poll: Inflation Top Concern, 73% Dissatisfied with Direction of Nation 

Voters throughout the nation leaving the polls Tuesday told CBS News inflation was their number one concern.

“Which ONE of these issues mattered most in your vote?” the poll asked.

32 percent said inflation

27 percent said abortion

12 percent said crime

12 percent said gun policy

10 percent said immigration

Voters were also asked, “Do you think Joe Biden’s policies are mostly…”

36 percent said helping the country

46 percent said hurting the country

16 percent said not making a difference

The poll also asked, “How do you feel about the way things are going in the country?”

73 percent said dissatisfied/angry

25 percent said enthusiastic/satisfied

