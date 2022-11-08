Exit Poll: Inflation Top Concern, 73% Dissatisfied with Direction of Nation 

Voters throughout the nation leaving the polls Tuesday told CBS News inflation was their number one concern.
“Which ONE of these issues mattered most in your vote?” the poll asked.
- 32 percent said inflation
- 27 percent said abortion
- 12 percent said crime
- 12 percent said gun policy
- 10 percent said immigration
Voters were also asked, “Do you think Joe Biden’s policies are mostly…”
- 36 percent said helping the country
- 46 percent said hurting the country
- 16 percent said not making a difference
The poll also asked, “How do you feel about the way things are going in the country?”
- 73 percent said dissatisfied/angry
- 25 percent said enthusiastic/satisfied
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
