Republican Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker raised $3.3 million one day after the election went into a runoff against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Herschel Walker’s campaign raised the $3.3 million by Wednesday and raised another $1 million before noon on Thursday, bringing his total fundraising to $4.3 million in just two days. His campaign has already hit the ground running and teamed with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for a rally in Canton on Thursday.

A source close to the Walker campaign told Fox News that the candidate will focus on “rallies in large-population areas where turnout happens, with the aim to energize supporters of former President Donald Trump, ‘soft Republicans’ and independents to vote in the runoff contest.”:

The source said that it would make sense for Trump and for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is also extremely popular with conservatives nationwide, to stump with Walker in Georgia in the weeks ahead and added that the campaign is looking into the possibility of making that happen.

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has also reportedly been tapped by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to stump heavily for Walker in the Peach State, a wise move considering that Kemp beat his opponent, Stacey Abrams, by considerable margins. Per Politico:

Mitch McConnell is tapping Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to help Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker over the finish line in his December runoff election — a contest that could decide control of the chamber next year. Kemp is loaning his get-out-the-vote machine to the Senate GOP’s voter turnout efforts, giving the party entrée to a political team that is increasingly viewed as one of the GOP’s most formidable state operations. The governor ran a gauntlet this year, prevailing over a Donald Trump-backed primary opponent by a lopsided margin before comfortably defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams in the general election.

Walker will have favorable momentum in the Georgia runoff if either Republicans Blake Masters or Adam Laxalt win their respective U.S. Senate races in Arizona and Nevada. Should either Laxalt or Masters win their seats, Herschel Walker would need to win the runoff to balance the Republican Senate power.