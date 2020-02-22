Rep. Lee Zeldin Pushing for Expungement of Trump’s ‘Sham Impeachment’ by Democrats 

Republicans should prioritize the expungement of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “sham impeachment” at the hands of Democrats if they take back the House majority, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle this week.

“I believe that that should be one of the very first orders of business in January of 2021 — is to expunge this sham impeachment,” Zeldin, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee who participated in the impeachment proceedings, said during the latest edition of the Breitbart News Saturday show on Sirius XM Patriot Radio Channel 125.

His comments came in response to the host asking, “Is it possible that we can see an expungement of the impeachment if Republicans take back the House majority?”

Zeldin, a staunch Trump ally, noted that Democrats remain intent on pushing the president out of office.

The New York Republican proclaimed:

The House Intelligence Committee basically turned itself into the House impeachment committee. … If President Trump was reelected and Democrats kept control of the House — the only thing that we can say with confidence as far as what they’ll be prioritizing is trying to make President Trump the first president to be impeached twice. … President Trump was acquitted for life. He shouldn’t have been impeached in the first place.

The House Committees on Oversight and Reform, Intelligence, and Foreign Affairs conducted the partisan impeachment probe against Trump.

In December, the Democrat-controlled House voted largely along party lines to impeach Trump, charging the president with two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Republican-controlled Senate, however, acquitted Trump earlier this month, also primarily along party lines.

Trump is only the third president impeached by lawmakers in U.S. history.

Early this month, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) noted that Democrats began trying to impeach Trump “minutes” after his inauguration in 2017.

So far, Democrats have made a total of seven attempts to remove him from office for things such as being impolite to the mainstream media and professional athletes, McConnell pointed out.