Colombian Soccer Fans Party in Street Despite Coronavirus Restrictions

Colombian soccer fans took to the streets of Cali on Sunday evening to celebrate their team’s success in violation of the country’s latest lockdown measures in response to the Chinese coronavirus.

Fans of America de Cali celebrated en masse after their team’s victory over Bogota-based team Sante Fe, marking their second consecutive victory of Colombia’s highest division.

In videos circulating on social media, unmasked fans were seen dancing and drinking well into the early hours of the morning. Such activity took place in blatant violation of the country’s current lockdown measures, which included a curfew and a ban on alcohol between 9 p.m. through till 5 a.m. in the morning. Fireworks displays were also seen lighting up the city’s skies in celebration.

Así celebran los hinchas del @americadecalisa en el barrio Oasis de Comfandi, en el norte de #CaliCo . Con juegos pirotécnicos celebran la ⭐ #15. #VamosEscarlatas pic.twitter.com/MpqWPvco5b — El País Cali ὏#ElPaisPaLante (@elpaiscali) December 28, 2020

Despite the violation of the local decrees, security forces confirmed to local media that the celebrations went by peacefully and without major incident. Mayor Jorge Iván Ospina congratulated the team but called on fans to respect the rules with the aim of stopping contagion.