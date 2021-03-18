China Lectures Biden Admin on America’s ‘Long History of Killing Blacks’

Diplomatic representatives of the People’s Republic of China lectured the U.S. administration about America’s “long history of killing blacks” during the first bilateral meeting between the two nations in Joe Biden’s presidency in Anchorage, Alaska.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki said that the U.S. expected a “frank” conversation in which the administration would raise concerns about China’s abuses of human rights and suppression of democracy in Hong Kong.

But according to Jennifer Jacobs, the senior White House reported for Bloomberg News, China responded in kind. “Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi says the US has deeply rooted human rights problems—long history of killing of Blacks—and urges US to do better on human rights issues,” she reported.

China has criticized the U.S. over racial issues in the past, often echoing the same criticisms made by the American left. In October, during the U.S. election and in the aftermath of  the Black Lives Matter riots, China joined other autocratic nations in condemning the U.S. for “systemic racial discrimination.”

A year ago, China issued a “human rights report” to deflect criticism in the annual U.S. State Department report on human rights. (Breitbart News was named in China’s report.)

The U.S. delegation was led by Secretary of State Tony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

