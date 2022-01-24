Biden Undermines Zelensky, Ukraine with Partial Embassy Pullout

President Joe Biden has undermined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with his pullout of the families of U.S. embassy staff from Kyiv, signaling fear of a Russian invasion and contradicting Zelensky’s attempts to boost morale.

During the 2019-20 impeachment of President Donald Trump, Democrats repeatedly insisted that Trump’s alleged hold on security aid to Ukraine — which only affected future spending, and was unknown to the Ukrainians until it was reported in the U.S. media — undermined the morale of a key U.S. ally as it faced threats from Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

Now, a Democratic administration is directly undermining Ukrainian security at a crucial moment — and the Ukrainians are unhappy about it.

As Breitbart News reported on Monday:

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine on Monday dismissed the U.S. State Department’s withdrawal of the families of U.S. embassy staff in Kyiv as “premature” given the lack of “drastic change” in tensions between the country and Russia. The State Department announced it would withdraw the families of staffers and encourage private American citizens in Ukraine to leave because of an alleged imminent threat of invasion of the country by Russia. Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a decade ago, in 2014, and continues to colonize Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula to this day.

Zelensky has said that he does not need U.S. troops to defend his country, but wants Biden to reimpose sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline — sanctions that Trump introduced, and Biden removed.

